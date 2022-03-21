Snowy start to spring in Denver as wintry conditions hit Front Range

Colorado and surrounding states often get thumped by heavy snow during the early spring. Some of the top snowstorms on record for Denver have occurred in the spring rather than in the heart of the winter in January and February.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – March 21, 2022 – As tornado sirens are expected to sound in the South, residents to the north and west could be in for a major snowstorm with the potential for over a foot in some locations. This will come on the tail of springlike conditions across the region, with temperatures in the Denver area reaching the mid-60s on Sunday, which is above the average more typical of this time of year in the upper 50s.

Snow picked up across the Rockies on Sunday night, falling across Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico. “While snow could fall heavily at the height of the storm, this is a fairly progressive system, so the heaviest of the snow will not last very long,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

“In areas across the High Plains where several inches of snow falls, a howling north wind can lead to localized blizzard conditions on Monday,” Douty continued. If the visibility drops to or lower than one-quarter of a mile and winds frequently gust to 35 mph or greater for three consecutive hours, blizzard conditions would be achieved.

Forecasters are predicting these conditions to occur in parts of eastern Colorado, northeastern New Mexico, and even small parts of the Oklahoma Panhandle, and blowing snow will be a concern in most places. Denver’s heaviest snow is expected to fall throughout the day on Monday, ending on Monday night with a forecast total of 1-3 inches of snow, which is much less than previously forecast.

There will be a bull’s-eye in southern Colorado, with 6-12 inches and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches. For Denver, this storm is largely expected to pale in comparison to the last snowstorm that occurred this past Wednesday and Thursday, declared the biggest of the season so far for the Mile High City. Over 7 inches fell, with 12-18 inches reported in the mountains.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the national 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites.