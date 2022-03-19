“Meat In” Weekend is Here

ARVADA, Colo. – Across the state, Coloradans are looking forward to participating in the second annual “Meat In” weekend on March 19th and 20th. This weekend celebrates the contributions of livestock production and agriculture, while also uplifting those in need and supporting local causes.





When a proclamation was signed in 2021 by the governor in Colorado supporting March 20th as a “Meat Out” day, where citizens were encouraged to not eat any meat products, the Colorado agriculture industries coordinated with restaurants, grocery stores, retail fronts, and local organizations to support a “Meat In” day instead. In 2021, over 25,000 people were fed and over $300,000 supporting need-based causes was collected in the name of Meat In day.





“The goal of this day is to not only celebrate our industries, but pay it forward and continue our fight to end food insecurity in Colorado and support efforts to promote and protect agriculture and food production in our state,” said Steve Wooten, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association president.





This year, CCA, in conjunction with Colorado’s broader beef community, is working directly with Beef Sticks for Backpacks and contributing funds for a week of statewide distribution of beef sticks. Each contribution makes a difference in the lives of children in Colorado and CCA is excited to support the goals of this program and contribute to combating childhood food insecurity.





CCA expresses our sincere appreciation for all those who will be hosting and participating in the various gatherings around the state. Let’s focus on keeping “meat in” and on the breakfast, lunch, and dinner table as we celebrate this “Meat In” weekend.