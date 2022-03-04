According to the United States Drought Monitor, more than 60% of the West is experiencing severe drought conditions. Following a December with abundant precipitation, rain and mountain snow have been lacking since then.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – March 3, 2022 – Well-above-normal temperatures and very dry conditions have been the dominant form of weather for residents of California and much of the Southwest through the start of 2022. However, AccuWeather forecasters expect big changes in the forecast to occur by the weekend.

March began much like January and February in the Southwest as no rain fell and record highs were even broken in several locations on Tuesday. This includes Southern California cities such as Anaheim and Palm Springs which hit a toasty 90 and 93 degrees respectively.

More of the same played out on Wednesday, but forecasters are predicting a significant flip in the weather pattern for late in the week.

“Something those across the Southwest have not seen often is on its way this week: rain,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.

