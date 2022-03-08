Gov. Polis, Governors Urge Congress to Suspend Federal Gas Tax to Provide Savings, Relief for Americans

DENVER – Today, Governor Jared Polis announced he signed a letter with governors from across the country urging the U.S. Congress to suspend the federal gas tax to help provide savings and real relief for Americans struggling to keep up with gas prices as a result of Russia’s aggression and engagement in a dangerous geopolitical conflict in Ukraine.

Governor Polis has consistently called for Congress to act and suspend the federal gas tax and Gov. Polis has proposed a delay in Colorado’s gas fee.

“The Gas Prices Relief Act as introduced in the House and Senate – H.R. 6787 and S. 3609 respectively – would alleviate the consumer cost of rising gas prices while protecting the federal government’s capacity to make infrastructure investments.

First, it saves Americans at the pump by suspending the 18.4 cent per gallon federal gas tax for the rest of the year. Money saved at the pump translates into dollars back in consumers’ pockets for groceries, childcare, rent, and more,” the Governors wrote to House and Senate Leadership.

“But importantly, the legislation would also ensure the Highway Trust Fund stays solvent. The bill would authorize the U.S. Department of Treasury to transfer general fund dollars to replace the temporarily lost revenue of a halted federal gasoline excise tax.”

“Furthermore, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) dedicated an additional $118 billion to the Highway Trust Fund, and the Trust Fund’s capacity to finance the construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, and highways across the country would not be diminished by the legislation. For these reasons and more, we know it is possible to invest in infrastructure and also provide meaningful relief to consumers at the pump,” the letter continued.

Governor Polis was one of the first governors in the country to support the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), when paired with Colorado’s own bipartisan infrastructure package, will make progress on fixing our roads and investing in infrastructure.

“At a time when people are directly impacted by rising prices on everyday goods, a federal gas tax holiday is a tool in the toolbox to reduce costs for Americans, and we urge you to give every consideration to this proposed legislation,” the Governors concluded.