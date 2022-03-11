Go green, get the vaccine this St. Patrick’s Day Statewide vaccination clinics from March 12 to March 18

STATEWIDE (March 11, 2022) — Colorado’s statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues with vaccine clinics in communities across the state giving all Coloradans the opportunity to get up-to-date on their vaccines this St. Patrick’s Day. A third vaccine dose is the charm for the greatest protection against COVID-19. Coloradans who get a third (booster) dose are nine times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and nearly 16 times less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are unvaccinated.
Vaccines are the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants and to help avoid the worst outcomes (severe illness, hospitalization, and death) among those who do become infected. State health officials stress that all Coloradans aged 5 and older should get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Coloradans should get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to ensure the highest level of protection against the virus if they:
Many vaccine clinics offer everything a family needs to get the highest level of protection: first and second doses, pediatric doses, and the important third dose. Most clinics also offer flu vaccines, and it is safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine on the same day. A complete listing of where you can get vaccinated is here. Additionally, the Class-to-Clinic Locator is a convenient way to find the clinic closest to your child’s school. The locator includes nearly 1,600 schools within a 15 mile radius of at least one of 14 large community COVID-19 vaccine clinics.