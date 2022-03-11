Go green, get the vaccine this St. Patrick’s Day Statewide vaccination clinics from March 12 to March 18

STATEWIDE (March 11, 2022) — Colorado’s statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues with vaccine clinics in communities across the state giving all Coloradans the opportunity to get up-to-date on their vaccines this St. Patrick’s Day. A third vaccine dose is the charm for the greatest protection against COVID-19. Coloradans who get a third (booster) dose are nine times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and nearly 16 times less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are unvaccinated.





A full list of weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics can be found on our website , and there are a number of large community vaccine sites that have plenty of appointments available for vaccines and third doses . These clinics are in addition to the more than 1,900 vaccine providers in Colorado . We encourage appointments for all clinics, and walk-ups are accepted while vaccine inventory is available each day.





Vaccines are the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants and to help avoid the worst outcomes (severe illness, hospitalization, and death) among those who do become infected. State health officials stress that all Coloradans aged 5 and older should get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Coloradans should get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to ensure the highest level of protection against the virus if they:

Are 12 or older and received their second dose of Pfizer at least five months ago.

Are 18 or older and received their second dose of Moderna at least five months ago.

Many vaccine clinics offer everything a family needs to get the highest level of protection: first and second doses, pediatric doses , and the important third dose. Most clinics also offer flu vaccines, and it is safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine on the same day. A complete listing of where you can get vaccinated is here . Additionally, the Class-to-Clinic Locator is a convenient way to find the clinic closest to your child’s school. The locator includes nearly 1,600 schools within a 15 mile radius of at least one of 14 large community COVID-19 vaccine clinics .



