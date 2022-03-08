Eldorado Canyon State Park announces trail closure to protect nesting eagles

ELDORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Eldorado Canyon State Park is announcing wildlife closures in the Rattlesnake Gulch area, effective immediately, to protect nesting golden eagles on the south side of the canyon.



This closes the upper loop of the Rattlesnake Gulch Trail, above the Crags Hotel Ruin and the Continental Divide Overlook and includes the Continental Crag climbing area. These areas are closed to all uses, including rock climbing, through July 15 or until further notice.



Golden eagles are protected by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service under authority of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Disturbing a golden eagle nest can carry a fine of up to $5,000 and one year in prison.



For more information on rock climbing, visit: http://cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/Rock-Climbing.aspx. To learn about other climbing areas, and all of the activities available at Eldorado Canyon State Park, visit: http://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/eldoradocanyon.

Like this: Like Loading...