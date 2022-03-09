The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Roosevelt Police Department in Utah are seeking the public’s help in finding a critically missing 13-year-old girl.

Rylie Secrest vanished from her home in Roosevelt, Utah the morning of March 8, 2022. She has never gone missing before. Police believe that Rylie may have left with an unknown adult male. They may travel to Florida or Washington state. No suspect or vehicle information is available at this time, according to police.

Rylie is 5’3” tall and weighs 125 lbs. She has hazel eyes and red hair.