Come see what the Coroner’s Office is all about!

Reminder, Tuesday, March 22, from 6:00-9:00 pm, the citizen’s academy alumni will have dinner and a special presentation by the Coroner’s Office. If you have not already signed up, please click the link below . The event will be held Rain, Snow, or Shine at the Sheriff’s Office at 13101 E. Broncos Pkwy in Centennial. Coroner’s Investigator Elizabeth Ortiz will be answering questions on:

–What is the role of the coroner?

–What cases are investigated?

–Who can be a coroner?

–What cases require an autopsy?

–Why is it essential to have a coroner?

–Are religious practices honored?

Come and see what the coroner’s office is really about! A tour of the Coroner’s Office will also be given. Please use the link below to register for the class.

If you have additional questions, contact Deputy Scott Sickafoose at ssickafoose#arapahoegov.com or 720.874.4040.

We hope to see you there!

Deputy Scott Sickafoose

Dr. Kelly Lear, Arapahoe County Coroner