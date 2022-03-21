Come see what the Coroner’s Office is all about!

Reminder, Tuesday, March 22, from 6:00-9:00 pm, the citizen’s academy alumni will have dinner and a special presentation by the Coroner’s Office. If you have not already signed up, please click the link below. The event will be held Rain, Snow, or Shine at the Sheriff’s Office at 13101 E. Broncos Pkwy in Centennial. Coroner’s Investigator Elizabeth Ortiz will be answering questions on:
–What is the role of the coroner?
–What cases are investigated?
–Who can be a coroner?
–What cases require an autopsy?
–Why is it essential to have a coroner?
–Are religious practices honored?
Come and see what the coroner’s office is really about! A tour of the Coroner’s Office will also be given. Please use the link below to register for the class.
If you have additional questions, contact Deputy Scott Sickafoose at ssickafoose#arapahoegov.com or 720.874.4040.
We hope to see you there!
Deputy Scott Sickafoose
Dr. Kelly Lear, Arapahoe County Coroner