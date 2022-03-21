COLORADO ROCKIES AGREE TO TERMS WITH KRIS BRYANT

SCOTTSDALE – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have agreed to terms with Kris Bryant on a seven-year contract that covers the 2022-28 seasons.

Bryant , 30, is a four-time National League All-Star (2015,-16, ‘19, ‘21), the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year, 2016 NL MVP and won the World Series as a Chicago Cub in 2016 … is one of just 15 Major League players to win a Rookie of the Year, an MVP and a World Series … during his MVP campaign, slashed .292/.385/.554 with 35 doubles, 39 home runs and 102 RBI and led the league with 121 runs scored … unanimously named NL Rookie of the Year, receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes, after setting Chicago-NL rookie franchise records with 26 home runs, 99 RBI, 62 extra-base hits and 273 total bases … was also named the 2015 National League Outstanding Rookie by the MLB Players Association … splitting the 2021 season between the Cubs and the Giants after a trade at the deadline, Bryant slashed a combined .265/.353/.481 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI …debuted with the Cubs in 2015 after he was selected by the club second overall in the 2013 First-Year Player Draft … in 884 career games through seven seasons, Bryant holds a .278 average with 204 doubles, 167 home runs and 487 RBI … in 44 career postseason games, has hit .253 (43-for-185) with 16 extra-base hits and 18 RBI … the Las Vegas native graduated from Bonanza High School before attending the University of San Diego … named the USA Today High School Player of the Year in 2010 and the Baseball America College Player of the Year in 2013.