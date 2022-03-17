AccuWeather Special Report: AccuWeather’s 2022 US spring allergy forecast

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – March 16, 2022 – The latter part of winter has been brutally cold across much of the United States, and March has brought typical wild swings in the weather. So, it’s no wonder that many Americans may be eager to get outside and enjoy the fresh air and consistent warmth. But for the millions of people who suffer from seasonal allergies, this time of year can be especially hard.

A team of AccuWeather forecasters, led by Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert, took a deep dive into forecast data, weather patterns and climate research to forecast what the fast-approaching allergy season will be like and if there will be an extended or higher-than-usual pollen season.

According to Climate Central, a nonprofit science and news organization based in Princeton, New Jersey, recent research suggests that the growing seasons are becoming longer across the continental U.S., thus creating a longer pollen season, which could prolong the symptoms many seasonal allergy sufferers endure.

Various types of allergens can affect Americans at different times of the year and with different levels of severity. According to Reppert, trees are commonly the first and biggest pollen producers in the spring. By late spring and early summer, grass pollen will start to dominate, and, finally, toward the late summer and early fall, weed pollen will take over for the rest of the season.

The weather plays an important role in how much pollen is produced, how it is distributed and how much is in the air at any given time. When determining if the pollen levels will be high, average or low, one must take into account important factors like rain, wind and temperature.

On rainy or windless days, pollen has a harder time circulating, which reduces allergy symptoms. Pollen tends to travel more with warm, windy and dry weather. Dry conditions and drought can hinder grass and weed growth and reduce certain pollen levels.

Meteorologists warn that if you live in one particular part of the U.S., you may want to stock up on tissues ahead of the allergy season. Read below to see how each allergen is expected to affect sufferers across the country this season.