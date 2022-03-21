Thank you for celebrating Ag Week 2022!

Please join the Colorado Agriculture Council and the Department of Agriculture in celebrating the tradition, heritage, and future of Colorado’s ag industry. We’re grateful to Colorado’s agricultural community, including farmers, ranchers, food processors and producers, for their daily work of feeding our state, our country, and the world.

We invite you to join us for a virtual panel about how drought affects producers in Colorado and to celebrate Ag Week all week long by sharing posts on your social media timeline.

Soil, air and water are our most precious resources and Colorado’s farmers work to protect them every day. CO Dept of Ag helps farmers, ranchers, and other food producers thrive and keeps consumers safe. Members of the CO Ag Council include small and large farming and ranching operations, various commodity producers, and other ag organizations active in our state. Thank you for all you do to celebrate CO’s. Colorado’s farmers are resilient and innovative. Thank you for all you do to feed our state and our country! #CoAgWeek22 #AgDay22