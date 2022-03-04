Main Menu

Governor Polis Takes Action to Update State Initiatives and Employment Policies

| February 18, 2022
DENVER – Today, Governor Polis took action to update State initiatives and policies with regards to employee work-location flexibility. 
 
Governor Polis signed an Executive Order concerning the State’s actions to become an Employer of Choice and enhance employee work-life flexibility. This Executive Order allows the State to standardize flexible work practices while maximizing cost savings, benefiting the environment, and maintaining a high level of customer service to Coloradans. This Executive Order directs each agency and department managed by governor-appointed executives to build a modern, innovative, and flexible work environment. 
 
Governor Polis also signed an Executive Order rescinding prior Executive Orders concerning flextime, job sharing, and work-life issues in order to create consistency and to update State initiatives and policies through the newly signed Executive Order D 2022 008. 
