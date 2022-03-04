The recently-appointed US Fire Administrator, Dr Lori Moore-Merrell will be traveling to Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to address 300+ participants attending the All-Hazards Incident Management Teams Association’s (AHIMTA) Annual Education and Training Symposium at the Hilton Denver City Center during the opening ceremony. Following Dr. Moore-Merrell, Colorado Governor Jared Polis will speak from 0930-0945. Additional speakers include FEMA Assistant Administrator of the National Preparedness Directorate (NPD), Alex Amparo, International Association of Chiefs of Police President and Vail, Colorado Chief of Police, Dwight Henninger, and AHIMTA President, Randy Collins.

The All-Hazards Incident Management Teams Association is a dedicated group of incident and emergency management and public safety professionals who promote, support, and enhance the profession of incident management by establishing standards and promoting the cooperation of federal, state, local, and tribal agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector in all phases of incident management. The Association is celebrating their 10th annual Education and Training Symposium.

