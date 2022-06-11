2022 Renewable Fuel Volume Rule Will Lower Fuel Prices and Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The final 2022 renewable fuel volumes released today by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will support access to higher blends of ethanol, saving consumers money at the pump and cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

For 2022, the final Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volume of 20.63 billion gallons includes an implied 15 billion gallons of ethanol, following the law. EPA also added a supplemental 250 million gallon requirement for 2022, responding to a 2017 Court decision finding EPA improperly waived past volumes. EPA finalized the delayed 2021 volume at 18.85 billion gallons, including an implied 13.79 billion gallons for ethanol, tracking retroactive renewable fuel consumption for the year.