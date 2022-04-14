11.8% of CO workers are business owners, 6th most in U.S.

A new report from Commodity.com looks at the U.S. locations with the highest concentrations of self-employed entrepreneurs. Whether born out of necessity or desire, an increasing number of workers are taking the plunge and starting their own businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many businesses cut back operations or shut their doors completely, a wave of newly-unemployed workers opened their own businesses in response. Quit rates also reached record levels in recent months, as many workers have been driven by the pandemic to reassess their careers and start something of their own. While roughly one out of 10 U.S. workers are entrepreneurs, some regions of the country have far higher concentrations. Researchers ranked states according to the percentage of workers who are business owners.

In Colorado, 11.8% of the workforce are business owners—a total of 353,028 workers. Out of all states, Colorado has the 6th most business owners.

Read more at:

https://commodity.com/blog/entrepreneur-cities/