DENVER, COLORADO, FEBRUARY 1, 2022 –The American Red Cross of Colorado has opened several warming centers for stranded travelers or anyone needing shelter from the extreme cold and winter weather, which are expected this afternoon and may continue overnight into tomorrow, February 2nd. The storm may make travel along I-25, US-36, I-70 and US-285 difficult. The highest totals of snowfall will be across the foothills.

Here is the list of the current places open for people needing to get out of the storm.

Patriot Learning Center – 11990 Swingline Road, Falcon, CO 80831

St. Peter Catholic Church – 55 Jefferson St, Monument, CO 80132

Huerfano County Community Center – 928 Russell St, Walsenburg, CO 81089

Kilmer Elementary School – 4285 Walker Ct, Monument, CO 80132

For more details, visit http://cowyredcrossblog.org/Feb22-warming-center. This link will continue to be updated as conditions change.

