Two Vehicles Totaled but Only Minor Injuries Emphasize Move Over Law

DAMS COUNTY – A Colorado State Patrol Trooper narrowly missed being critically injured or killed on a traffic stop after a second vehicle crashed into the car he had stopped. On February 15, 2022, at approximately 11:34 AM, CSP Master Trooper Travis Hood stopped a 2010 Kia sedan on northbound Interstate 25 near 58th Ave. for a speeding violation. The vehicle pulled over onto the large shoulder to the left of the HOV lane. Master Trooper Hood made contact and returned to his motorcycle to write a citation. Moments later a 2008 Dodge minivan struck the rear of the Kia, pushing it forward and causing a closure of the left lane. Master Trooper Hood immediately called for assistance and ran to the vehicles to check injuries and render aid as needed.

“Every day law enforcement officers and other roadway workers put themselves at risk in an effort to improve safety on our roadways,” says Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Sadly incidents like these happen with incredible frequency and we are fortunate that a bigger tragedy didn’t play out yesterday on I-25. We are sharing this footage because it underscores the responsibility of drivers to move over and pay attention behind the wheel. There is no excuse for driving past any stopped vehicle at this rate of speed.”

The driver of the Kia, a 34-year-old male from Denver, sustained moderate injuries and was transported from the scene. The Dodge driver, a 20-year-old female from Avondale, sustained minor injuries and was medically checked at the scene; there were two additional passengers in the Dodge, one of whom sustained moderate injuries. The Dodge driver was issued a citation for careless driving causing injury.

The Colorado “Move Over” law states that any driver approaching a stationary emergency, tow, or maintenance vehicle that has their lights flashing/illuminated MUST move over at least one lane away, or if unable to safely move over, reduce their speed by at least 20 MPH under the speed limit.

See link to Dash Cam Video of Crash here.