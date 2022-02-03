fbpx
State government offices along I-25 corridor will be closed tomorrow

| February 2, 2022

DENVER – State of Colorado government offices along the I-25 corridor, including Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2, due to extreme weather conditions.  

State facilities essential to public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules and “essential personnel” must report to work at their normal scheduled time.

The Colorado Judicial Branch posts its own information regarding closures and delays related to Colorado’s courthouses and probation offices. Visit www.courts.state.co.us for current information related to courts and probation.

The Colorado General Assembly posts daily schedules at www.leg.colorado.gov.

