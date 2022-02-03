fbpx
Main Menu

MED Issues Health and Safety Advisory

| February 2, 2022

Today, the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division issued a Health and Safety Advisory due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold contamination in Retail Infused Pre-Roll Marijuana produced by DJR Colorado, LLC DBA High Level Health. 

Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Colorado Missing Persons Day—February 4, 2022 Ceremony to be held at State Capitol

February 2, 2022 – CBI – Lakewood, CO — Colorado Missing Persons Day is being honored with a seriesRead More

MED Issues Health and Safety Advisory

Today, the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division issued a Health and Safety AdvisoryRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: