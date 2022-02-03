MED Issues Health and Safety Advisory
Today, the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division issued a Health and Safety Advisory due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold contamination in Retail Infused Pre-Roll Marijuana produced by DJR Colorado, LLC DBA High Level Health.
