DENVER – Today, Governor Polis took action to update State initiatives and policies with regards to employee work-location flexibility.

Governor Polis signed an Executive Order concerning the State’s actions to become an Employer of Choice and enhance employee work-life flexibility. This Executive Order allows the State to standardize flexible work practices while maximizing cost savings, benefiting the environment, and maintaining a high level of customer service to Coloradans. This Executive Order directs each agency and department managed by governor-appointed executives to build a modern, innovative, and flexible work environment.