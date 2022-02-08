fbpx
Main Menu

FOREVER INDIANS of Strasburg High School: Facebook

| February 4, 2022
The FOREVER INDIANS Group is for all Alumni, Parents, Supporters, designed to SUPPORT all Teams and activities taking place at Strasburg High School. This group is to remain POSITIVE and if a post is deemed negative toward any persons or group they will be removed immediately. Group members please invite other Alumni or Supporters. Members are encouraged to add pictures of HIGH SCHOOL activities and supportive comments as we are here to promote our SHS community in any way possible! This group does not allow the sales of products or services other than approved SHS Fundraiser posts. The more people added to the group, the more support SHS will receive! Thanks and let’s celebrate as FOREVER INDIANS!

https://www.facebook.com/groups/908700815844595

Local News No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

FOREVER INDIANS of Strasburg High School: Facebook

The FOREVER INDIANS Group is for all Alumni, Parents, Supporters, designed to SUPPORT all TeamsRead More

Aurora and Centennial motor vehicle offices will close at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: