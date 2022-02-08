The FOREVER INDIANS Group is for all Alumni, Parents, Supporters, designed to SUPPORT all Teams and activities taking place at Strasburg High School. This group is to remain POSITIVE and if a post is deemed negative toward any persons or group they will be removed immediately. Group members please invite other Alumni or Supporters. Members are encouraged to add pictures of HIGH SCHOOL activities and supportive comments as we are here to promote our SHS community in any way possible! This group does not allow the sales of products or services other than approved SHS Fundraiser posts. The more people added to the group, the more support SHS will receive! Thanks and let’s celebrate as FOREVER INDIANS!