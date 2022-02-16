FAIRPLAY, Colo. – To protect wintering big-game animals and sage grouse species, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds the public that the collection of shed antlers on all public lands west of I-25 is prohibited from Jan. 1 through April 30.



This closure, in place since 2018, is intended to protect wintering animals from unnecessary human disturbance during the late winter months when ungulate body condition is at its worst.



Big game and sage grouse species live in a basic survival mode during the winter when food is scarce. If forced to move and burn calories unnecessarily, wildlife can lose vital energy stores that they put on in the summer and fall to help last them until the spring green-up.



“Big game animals are already having a hard enough time nutritionally during winter, so the more energy they burn from human disturbance will cause them to burn the energy that is crucial in helping them to make it through the winter,” said Lance Carpenter, Senior Wildlife Biologist for CPW’s Northeast Region. “It is hard enough already for them.”



In addition to the statewide restrictions, additional special regulations are also in place for the Gunnison Basin. In Game Management Units 54, 55, 66, 67 and 551, it is illegal to search for or possess antlers and horns on public lands between legal sunset and 10 a.m. from May 1 through May 15.



Shed antler collecting has become very popular. The interest in personal and commercial collection has led to a substantial increase in the number of people searching for antlers across big-game winter range in Colorado. The seasonal prohibition applies to both commercial and personal collectors.



It is not just those out there looking to find shed antlers that can stress wintering wildlife either. Carpenter encourages those participating in all forms of winter recreation that if you see wildlife, give them a wide berth.



“When you are out there in the winter time, you don’t want to disturb the animals,” he said. “You don’t want to go up close to them, get close-up pictures, you don’t want to make them walk away from what they are doing. Go the other way if you can. They are most vulnerable this time of year.”



Wildlife officers and biologists continue to educate the public about the negative impacts to wildlife caused by irresponsible shed collection and winter recreational activity. Violators of these regulations may face a $137 fine per violation, in addition to separate fines for illegal possession of each shed antler and the five license suspension points that are assessed for each violation.



In addition, apart from the shed collection rules, harassing wildlife remains illegal and CPW officers will cite individuals for violating this regulation, too. Harassing wildlife includes a $137 fine that also carries 10 license suspension points.



To learn more about shed hunting restrictions, please see this question and answer section on shed antlers on our website.



Colorado’s cervids (members of the deer family) drop or cast their antlers at different times in the winter. When that happens is variable based on the age and condition of the animal.



“The harder the winter conditions and poorer condition the animal is in, the earlier they will drop,” said Andy Holland, Big Game Manager for CPW. “Generally, mature animals will cast antlers earlier.”



Deer in Colorado are known to shed their antlers from mid-January through March. Elk may start in February, running through April and moose typically drop their palmate antlers November through January.

