STATEWIDE (Feb. 1, 2022): Multiple state-managed and partner community testing sites and vaccine clinics will be closed or on a delayed start Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022 due to winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings across the state. As weather conditions evolve and impact sites throughout the day, we will update covid19.colorado.gov accordingly.

Testing Sites CLOSED on Feb. 2:

Aims Community College – Greeley

All City Stadium – Denver

Aurora Public Schools – Aurora

Boulder County Fairgrounds – Longmont

Centaurus High School – Lafayette

Chapel Hills Mall – Colorado Springs

Citadel Mall – Colorado Springs

Clayton Early Learning – Denver

Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada

Colorado School of Mines – Golden

Convenient Care Clinic- Alamosa

Cripple Creek Rec Center – Cripple Creek

Dr. MLK Early College – Denver

Eastman Park- Windsor

Echo Park Stadium – Denver

Estes Park Fairgrounds – Estes Park

FLC Stadium Parking Lot – Durango

Fort Morgan – Lincoln Street – Fort Morgan

Foundations Church – Loveland

Fountain

Fremont County DPHE – Cañon City

George Washington High School – Denver

Instructional Support Facility (ISF) – Aurora

Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden

Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy – Denver

La Veta Fire Protection- La Veta

McHarg Community Park- Avondale

Montbello Library- Denver

Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City

Park County Public Health- Bailey

Pueblo County Fairgrounds – Pueblo

Pueblo Mall – Pueblo

Red Rocks Community College – Arvada

Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton

Rock Island Trailhead – Falcon

Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver

Saguache Community Building- Saguache

SOAR Academy – Englewood

Southwest Plaza – Littleton

St. Vrain Valley Innovation Center – Longmont

Stazio Ball Fields – Boulder

Timberline Church – Fort Collins

Walsenburg Train Depot- Walsenburg

Wiggins Community Church – Wiggins

Testing Sites DELAYED on Feb. 2:

Opening at 9 a.m.:

Adams State – Alamosa

Opening at 10 a.m.:

Aurora Center for Active Adults – Del Mar

Centennial Hospital – Centennial

Colorado Mountain College – Breckenridge

Dicks Sporting Goods – Commerce City

Douglas County Justice Center – Castle Rock

Front Range Community College – Westminster

Mesa County Fairgrounds – Grand Junction

Park Meadows Mall – Lone Tree

Pirates Cove – Englewood

Silverthorne Recreation Center – Silverthorne

Sky Ridge Campus – Lone Tree

Strings Music Pavilion – Steamboat Springs

Summit County Community Center – Frisco

UNC Greeley – Greeley

Waterworld – Federal Heights

Opening at 11 a.m.:

Littleton Park and Walk

All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. There are numerous state-sponsored community testing sites across the state, as well as dozens of locations offered by private providers. They are free, convenient, and do not require identification or insurance. Visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing for a list of locations. As the weather conditions evolve throughout the day, additional community testing sites may be required to close. We will update the website accordingly.

Vaccine clinics CLOSED on Feb.2:

Chapel Hills Mall – Colorado Springs

Citadel Mall – Colorado Springs

Vaccine clinics DELAYED on Feb. 2:

Opening at 10 a.m.

Boulder County Fairgrounds – Longmont

Timberline Church – Fort Collins





All patients who had appointments scheduled are being notified. As weather conditions evolve throughout the day, additional community vaccination sites may be required to close. We will update the website accordingly. For help finding or scheduling an alternate appointment, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder



