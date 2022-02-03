COVID-19 community testing sites and vaccine clinics closing or on delayed start for Feb. 2, 2022
STATEWIDE (Feb. 1, 2022): Multiple state-managed and partner community testing sites and vaccine clinics will be closed or on a delayed start Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022 due to winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings across the state. As weather conditions evolve and impact sites throughout the day, we will update covid19.colorado.gov accordingly.Testing Sites CLOSED on Feb. 2:
- Aims Community College – Greeley
- All City Stadium – Denver
- Aurora Public Schools – Aurora
- Boulder County Fairgrounds – Longmont
- Centaurus High School – Lafayette
- Chapel Hills Mall – Colorado Springs
- Citadel Mall – Colorado Springs
- Clayton Early Learning – Denver
- Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada
- Colorado School of Mines – Golden
- Convenient Care Clinic- Alamosa
- Cripple Creek Rec Center – Cripple Creek
- Dr. MLK Early College – Denver
- Eastman Park- Windsor
- Echo Park Stadium – Denver
- Estes Park Fairgrounds – Estes Park
- FLC Stadium Parking Lot – Durango
- Fort Morgan – Lincoln Street – Fort Morgan
- Foundations Church – Loveland
- Fountain
- Fremont County DPHE – Cañon City
- George Washington High School – Denver
- Instructional Support Facility (ISF) – Aurora
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy – Denver
- La Veta Fire Protection- La Veta
- McHarg Community Park- Avondale
- Montbello Library- Denver
- Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City
- Park County Public Health- Bailey
- Pueblo County Fairgrounds – Pueblo
- Pueblo Mall – Pueblo
- Red Rocks Community College – Arvada
- Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton
- Rock Island Trailhead – Falcon
- Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
- Saguache Community Building- Saguache
- SOAR Academy – Englewood
- Southwest Plaza – Littleton
- St. Vrain Valley Innovation Center – Longmont
- Stazio Ball Fields – Boulder
- Timberline Church – Fort Collins
- Walsenburg Train Depot- Walsenburg
- Wiggins Community Church – WigginsTesting Sites DELAYED on Feb. 2:Opening at 9 a.m.:
- Adams State – AlamosaOpening at 10 a.m.:
- Aurora Center for Active Adults – Del Mar
- Centennial Hospital – Centennial
- Colorado Mountain College – Breckenridge
- Dicks Sporting Goods – Commerce City
- Douglas County Justice Center – Castle Rock
- Front Range Community College – Westminster
- Mesa County Fairgrounds – Grand Junction
- Park Meadows Mall – Lone Tree
- Pirates Cove – Englewood
- Silverthorne Recreation Center – Silverthorne
- Sky Ridge Campus – Lone Tree
- Strings Music Pavilion – Steamboat Springs
- Summit County Community Center – Frisco
- UNC Greeley – Greeley
- Waterworld – Federal HeightsOpening at 11 a.m.:
- Littleton Park and WalkAll patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. There are numerous state-sponsored community testing sites across the state, as well as dozens of locations offered by private providers. They are free, convenient, and do not require identification or insurance. Visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing for a list of locations. As the weather conditions evolve throughout the day, additional community testing sites may be required to close. We will update the website accordingly.Vaccine clinics CLOSED on Feb.2:
- Chapel Hills Mall – Colorado Springs
- Citadel Mall – Colorado SpringsVaccine clinics DELAYED on Feb. 2:Opening at 10 a.m.
- Boulder County Fairgrounds – Longmont
- Timberline Church – Fort Collins
All patients who had appointments scheduled are being notified. As weather conditions evolve throughout the day, additional community vaccination sites may be required to close. We will update the website accordingly. For help finding or scheduling an alternate appointment, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder.
Coloradans’ health and safety is our number one priority and we apologize for any inconvenience caused as a result of these cancellations and delays. Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.
Related News
Colorado Missing Persons Day—February 4, 2022 Ceremony to be held at State Capitol
February 2, 2022 – CBI – Lakewood, CO — Colorado Missing Persons Day is being honored with a seriesRead More
MED Issues Health and Safety Advisory
Today, the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division issued a Health and Safety AdvisoryRead More