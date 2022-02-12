DENVER, Colo. – February 10, 2021 – The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) released December 2021 marijuana sales figures and January 2022 marijuana tax and fee revenue figures, and reports a new record for marijuana sales in a single year. In 2021, Colorado reports over $2.22 billion from marijuana sales (compared to the previous record of over $2.19 billion in 2020). Here is the summary:

The Marijuana Sales Reports summarize total sales made by medical and retail marijuana stores monthly by county. The Marijuana Tax Reports show state tax and fee revenue collected monthly as posted in the Colorado state accounting system. Tax revenue comes from the state sales tax (2.9%) on marijuana sold in stores, the state retail marijuana sales tax (15%) on retail marijuana sold in stores, and the state retail marijuana excise tax (15%) on wholesale sales/transfers of retail marijuana. Fee revenue comes from marijuana license and application fees.