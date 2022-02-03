February 2, 2022 – CBI – Lakewood, CO — Colorado Missing Persons Day is being honored with a series of events at the state Capitol building (200 E. Colfax Avenue) beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022. In addition to a Resolution being read at the Capitol, a prayer vigil will honor more than 1,000 individuals currently missing for more than six months in the State of Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will also post the list of those missing in Colorado as of February 4 to its website on the day of the event, as well as display a slide show featuring some missing person cases in the state.

Order of events at the State Capitol Building on February 4, 2022

8:00 a.m. – Family members of the missing invited to begin gathering in Senate Committee Room 352. Note: Masks are required for attendance at the events taking place inside the Capitol.

9:00 a.m.— Colorado Missing Persons Day Resolution read during the Senate session.

10:00 a.m.— Prayer vigil and reading of the names of the missing on the West Steps of the Capitol building. (This event will immediately follow the reading of the Resolution).

“The CBI remains dedicated to identifying information about those missing in the state, through the Cold Case Database, Cold Case Task Force, and partnerships built with local and national law enforcement agencies and organizations focused on locating missing persons,” said CBI Director John Camper. “Our investigative agents, analysts and forensic scientists not only support our law enforcement community to help bring resolution to these cases, but have also dedicated resources available to families who are navigating the challenges associated with having a missing loved one.”

Family members and friends are asked to share a short tribute about their loved one on the Colorado Missing Person Day Memoriam page created in their honor. (https://www.forevermissed.com/coloradomissingpersonsday/about)

Colorado Missing Persons Day is sponsored by Colorado State Senator Jerry Sonnenberg and Colorado State Senator Rhonda Fields.

Note: CBI Victim Advocates are available for any family member of those missing needing additional support during this difficult time. To contact a CBI Victim Advocate, please call (303) 239-4649.