Back, left to right: David Warsh, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northwest Regional Manager Travis Black, Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs

Front, left to right: Erica Elvove, David Gottenborg, Lauren McCain

DENVER – Five people appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Stamp Committee were confirmed in the Colorado Senate on Tuesday, Feb. 15.



New members Lauren McCain, Erica Elvove, David Warsh, David Gottenborg, along with Travis Black, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northwest Region manager, will begin their terms on the Wildlife Habitat Stamp Committee.



The Colorado Wildlife Habitat Stamp Committee identifies priority projects and makes recommendations to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Director and the CPW Commission to leverage approximately $9 million in funds generated through the program annually.



What is the Wildlife Habitat Stamp?

The Wildlife Habitat Stamp initiative requires hunters and anglers purchasing an annual license to contribute $10.59 toward the state’s Habitat Protection Program.



“These funds provide CPW with valuable resources needed to secure important habitat as well as public access to wildlife recreation,” said Colorado Wildlife Habitat Stamp Committee Chair Dan Gates.



Purchases of the Wildlife Habitat Stamp provide the core funds for the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program (CWHP). The program provides a means for CPW to work with private landowners, local governments, and conservation organizations to protect important fish and wildlife habitat and provide places for people to enjoy our wildlife heritage. The agency has leveraged a variety of other funds around this core – including Great Outdoors Colorado and federal State Wildlife Grants – to extend the program’s reach. These combined funds protect fish and wildlife habitat and opportunities for hunting and fishing.



Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program

The CWHP is a statewide program that supports CPW’s mission by offering funding opportunities for private landowners who wish to voluntarily protect important wildlife habitat, and/or, provide sustainable wildlife-related recreational access to the public.



The CWHP is an incentive-based, voluntary program that utilizes conservation easements, access easements, and in some circumstances, fee title purchases to accomplish strategic wildlife conservation goals and/or public access goals.



More information about the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Stamp is available on CPW’s website.



About the appointed members



Brett Ackerman, Colorado Springs

Colorado Parks and Wildlife representative



Timothy Brass, Longmont

Public-at-large representative



Thomas Brossia, Durango

Sportsperson representative



Daniel Gates, Cañon City

Sportsperson representative



Jennifer Gluck, LaSalle

Sportsperson representative



Erica Elvove, Englewood

Representative of national or regionally recognized conservation organization whose mission is focused on nongame wildlife and whose membership is composed primarily of nongame wildlife users



Jon Nestor, Rifle

Sportsperson representative



Travis Black, Grand Junction

Colorado Parks and Wildlife representative



Lauren McCain, Denver

Representative for national or regionally recognized conservation organization whose mission is focused on nongame wildlife and whose membership is composed primarily of nongame wildlife users



David Warsh, Center

Landowner actively engaged in agriculture



David Gottenborg, Jefferson

Landowner actively engaged in agriculture