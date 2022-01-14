fbpx
Public Works and Development temporarily closing its Lima Office

| January 10, 2022

Due to increasing cases of COVID-19, Arapahoe County Public Works and Development is closing its Lima Office (6924 S. Lima St., Centennial) to the public at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10. The closure will remain in effect through Friday, Jan. 14. The office will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 18. If you have questions, please visit www.arapahoegov.com/publicworks for contact numbers.

