Every 10 years, the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is legally responsible for updating precinct boundaries and numbers to reflect new United States Congressional and Colorado legislative districts redrawn based on U.S. Census Bureau data.

This process is nonpartisan, with mapping and elections professionals incorporating the new district lines and calculating active voter counts. The new precinct map must be approved by the Arapahoe County Board of County Commissioners before January 31, 2022.

Arapahoe County is proposing to increase the number of precincts from 399 to 409. Most precincts within the County will not have new boundaries, but almost all precincts will have modified 10-digit identification numbers. This webpage on ArapahoeVotes.comhas information on all proposed changes to precinct numbers and boundaries, interactive maps to compare old and new boundaries, and a comment form to submit your feedback.

If you wish to add your comment on any proposed redrawing of precinct boundaries, please complete the comment form on the webpage.

Comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022.