WHO: Colorado Treasurer Dave Young

Director of Unclaimed Property Bianca Gardelli

WHAT: A and B roll opportunities for National Unclaimed Property Day. This includes interviews with State Treasurer Young and Director Gardelli, as well as opening the vault for unique, tangible properties that need to be reunited with their rightful owners. The tangible properties include gold and silver coins, baseball cards, jewelry, firearms, deeds from the 1800’s, silver bars, and bottles of champagne.

WHEN: Monday, January 31st 2:00PM – 4:00PM MT. By appointment only.

WHERE: Colorado State Capitol Building, Treasury Department, Room 140

HOW: RSVP to Sheena Kadi at *protected email* by Friday, January 28th at 5:00 PM

There’s a chance – at least 1 in 10 – that there’s unclaimed property, like gift certificates, unpaid wages, or uncashed checks, with your name on it. And the Great Colorado Payback wants to make sure that you’re reunited with your money.

Last fiscal year, The Great Colorado Payback returned almost $43 million to 23,462 claimants through our Unclaimed Property Division, and instituted new rules to simplify the claims process, including launching a pilot program which proactively returns funds.

February 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day, so why not celebrate by visiting https://colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/to find out if you have unclaimed property? See if the odds are in your favor.