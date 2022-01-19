AURORA – The Colorado State Patrol has been asked to investigate a fatal crash involving an on-duty Aurora Police Department vehicle versus a pedestrian that resulted in one death. At approximately 11:25 PM on January 17, a 37 year old male officer with the Aurora Police Department (APD) was traveling eastbound on E. Quincy Ave in a fully marked 2018 Ford Police SUV; he was not responding to a call for service at the time. The officer advised he had hit a pedestrian and requested medical assistance to the location. However, the 37 year old male pedestrian from Salt Lake City, Utah was declared deceased on scene.

On scene investigation determined the pedestrian was dressed in dark clothes and laying in the eastbound lanes of E. Quincy Ave prior to being run over by the police SUV. The pedestrian had been earlier observed to be highly intoxicated in a nearby store prior to the crash.

The name of the deceased is being withheld while next of kin are being identified and notified. For information related to the officer, please contact the Aurora Police Department. The APD vehicle has been taken for inspection and the case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Interview video here.