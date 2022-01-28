BENNETT — The Bennett Arts Council will soon meet to clarify its goals, assess community needs, receive a public art update, and develop a strategic, collaborative plan towards its five-year goal of achieving grant-funding status.

The gathering will start at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, on WebEx or in person at the Morgan Community College office, 100 I-70 Frontage Road, Bennett.

For more information and participation options, visit the current edition at www.i-70scout.com

More ways to join:

Join from the meeting link: https://cccs-meetings.webex.com/cccs-meetings/j.php?MTID=m19c82c3ef2f599429976c730a092c18a

https://cccs-meetings.webex.com/cccs-meetings/j.php?MTID=m19c82c3ef2f599429976c730a092c18a Join by meeting number: Meeting number (access code): 2623 824 9854; Meeting password: urCgNeG5D64

Meeting number (access code): 2623 824 9854; Meeting password: urCgNeG5D64 Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-720-650-7664,,26238249854## United States Toll (Denver)

+1-720-650-7664,,26238249854## United States Toll (Denver) Join by phone

+1-720-650-7664 United States Toll (Denver)

Global call-in numbers

+1-720-650-7664 United States Toll (Denver) Global call-in numbers Join from a video system or application

Dial *protected email* "> *protected email*

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Dial "> You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number. Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business: Dial *protected email* "> *protected email*