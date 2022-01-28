Bennett Arts Council seeks qualification to get grants
BENNETT — The Bennett Arts Council will soon meet to clarify its goals, assess community needs, receive a public art update, and develop a strategic, collaborative plan towards its five-year goal of achieving grant-funding status.
The gathering will start at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, on WebEx or in person at the Morgan Community College office, 100 I-70 Frontage Road, Bennett.
For more information and participation options, visit the current edition at www.i-70scout.com.
More ways to join:
- Join from the meeting link: https://cccs-meetings.webex.com/cccs-meetings/j.php?MTID=m19c82c3ef2f599429976c730a092c18a
- Join by meeting number: Meeting number (access code): 2623 824 9854; Meeting password: urCgNeG5D64
- Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+1-720-650-7664,,26238249854## United States Toll (Denver)
- Join by phone
+1-720-650-7664 United States Toll (Denver)
Global call-in numbers
- Join from a video system or application
Dial ">
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
- Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business: Dial ">
« TCHD looking at light at the end of the tunnel (Previous News)
Related News
Bennett Arts Council seeks qualification to get grants
BENNETT — The Bennett Arts Council will soon meet to clarify its goals, assess communityRead More
TCHD looking at light at the end of the tunnel
COVID-19 cases are declining rapidly but still high enough to warrant continued prevention measures