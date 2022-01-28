fbpx
Main Menu

Bennett Arts Council seeks qualification to get grants

| January 28, 2022
BENNETT — The Bennett Arts Council will soon meet to clarify its goals, assess community needs, receive a public art update, and develop a strategic, collaborative plan towards its five-year goal of achieving grant-funding status.
The gathering will start at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, on WebEx or in person at the Morgan Community College office, 100 I-70 Frontage Road, Bennett.
For more information and participation options, visit the current edition at www.i-70scout.com.
 
JOIN MEETING
More ways to join:
Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Bennett Arts Council seeks qualification to get grants

BENNETT — The Bennett Arts Council will soon meet to clarify its goals, assess communityRead More

TCHD looking at light at the end of the tunnel

COVID-19 cases are declining rapidly but still high enough to warrant continued prevention measures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: