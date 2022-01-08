Denver, CO – It’s that time of year again! Livestock will walk through the streets of Denver, kicking off the National Western Stock Show. A crowd favorite, alpacas, are returning to this year’s parade.

Beginning at noon on Thursday, January 6, Alpacas and members of Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies, as well as a truck and trailer will make their way from Union Station twelve blocks down 17th Street to Glenarm place.

Joining this year’s festivities is Executive Director of the national Alpaca Owners Association (AOA) Robin Gifford. Located in Lincoln, Nebraska, AOA is the world’s largest alpaca association.

The alpaca show will take place on January 8, beginning with an opportunity for the public to come into the arena and talk to the exhibitors and experience the softness of alpaca fleece first-hand. Immediately after, the alpaca halter show will begin, judged by AOA certified judges Kevin O’Leary and Diana Timmerman.

Don’t miss the alpacas at this year’s National Western Stock Show January 8 – 23, 2022.

About Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies

The Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies is an organization of volunteers capable of leading and influencing the future of the alpaca industry by supporting its members through education, marketing, events, and public awareness. ABR is dedicated to promoting ethical conduct in the alpaca industry, to enhancing the public’s perception of the industry, to the health and welfare of the alpacas, to the long-term well-being of the market, and to being an active voice for its members throughout the industry, all for the purpose of helping our members succeed.

For more information visit http://www.alpacabreeders.org/.