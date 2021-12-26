STATEWIDE (Dec. 17, 2021) — As part of the state’s continuing outreach and COVID-19 vaccination campaign, a special mobile vaccine clinic will be held at Camp Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a free entry voucher giveaway for anyone aged 5 and up getting a vaccine. Appointments are strongly encouraged. The mobile COVID-19 clinic will be held in the parking lot of Camp Christmas, an over-the-top outdoor extravaganza as big as the holiday it celebrates. Located at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park (801 South Yarrow St., Lakewood, CO 80226), internationally-noted visual installation artist Lonnie Hanzon uses the park’s historic structures along with six acres of outdoor space to create a whimsical winter wonderland unlike any other, where people can snag the perfect holiday photo and enjoy mesmerizing yuletide scenes.





A complete list of this week’s clinics is available at a new permanent location at: covid19.colorado.gov/community-vaccination-clinics . These clinics are in addition to the more than 1800 vaccine providers across the state . Vaccines are free, and no identification, proof of residency, or insurance is required.





The Reach out and Read Colorado children’s book giveaway will continue at select eastern plains clinic locations. Reach Out and Read Colorado is a statewide organization that helps health care providers, families, and communities encourage early literacy skills.. Reach Out and Read Colorado generously donated nearly 1,000 children’s books for kids who receive their COVID-19 vaccines, and the book giveaways are available while supplies last at clinics with noted incentives.





Additionally, several large vaccination sites will continue including: Aurora Municipal Center (15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012), Chapel Hills Mall (1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920), Citadel Mall (680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO 80909) Douglas County Fairgrounds (500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, CO 80104), Mesa County Public Health (510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504) and the Pueblo Mall (3201 Dillon Dr., Pueblo, CO 81008) Advance appointments are available and encouraged , and walk-ups are accepted while inventory remains available each day.





Need a ride? Mile High United Way’s Ride United program is providing access to free rides (up to 25 miles each way) to vaccination sites across Colorado. Dial 2-1-1 or visit 211colorado.org to learn more.





Ball Arena will continue to host large vaccine clinics prior to certain Colorado Avalanche, Mammoth and Denver Nuggets events. The current confirmed dates for Ball Arena clinics are:

Dec. 23: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 29: 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 30: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Mammoth game)





Visit the COVID vaccine bus in the Ball Arena parking lot just north of Chopper Circle and 9th Street.The arena offers free parking on non-event days OR on event days if you arrive before the arena doors open (usually two hours before the arena event).





Transit in the Denver-Boulder metro area : Use RTD’s trip planner



