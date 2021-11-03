by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

This weekend’s regional level of volleyball postseason play will include three I-70 Corridor squads.

In 2A, Byers received the 16th seed and will travel to Denver Christian on Saturday to compete in 2A Region 9. The third team is No. 28 Telluride. The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to play the second and third matches, following the first contest between Denver Christian and Telluride at 11 a.m. Denver Christian is located at 3898 S. Teller St., Lakewood.

In 3A, Strasburg was seeded 26th and Bennett 34th. The Lady Indians will compete in Region 11 at Alamosa on Friday, Nov. 5; after playing the host Mean Moose at 2 p.m., the Indians will face Manitou Springs in the following match. Bennett has a shorter trip to Parker where it will play No. 3 and host Lutheran and No. 22 North Fork (the combination of Hotchkiss and Paonia). The Lady Tigers are slated to play the first two matches — against Lutheran at 10 a.m. and North Fork at approximately 11:30 a.m. Lutheran High School is located at 11249 Newlin Gulch Blvd., Parker.

The winners of all regional tournaments in 2A and 3A will advance to the Colorado State Volleyball Championships Nov. 11-13 at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.