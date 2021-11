The Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA) at Anythink Fall Artist Showcase presents “SOMOS,” a community-inspired mural by artist-in-residence Armando Silva at Anythink Huron Street in Thornton, Colo. “SOMOS” – the Spanish word for “we are”– encourages self-exploration through art, poetry and language. This powerful, spanning mural contains imagery that representsculture, heritage, pride, love, nature, growth and success. The focal point of the mural is a young luchador; the work incorporates other images including homes, books, birds, cairns, plants, mountains and Mother Earth. In October, Silva conducted a series of workshops at Anythink Huron Street with local teens, the themes of which have inspired the interior mural being installed at the library. The unveiling is open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 am-1 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

Funded by BMoCA , the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District and the Anythink Foundation, the BMoCA at Anythink Fall Artist Showcase helps to make art and culture more accessible to Adams County residents. More details about the Fall Artist Showcase can be found at anythinklibraries.org/ fallartistshowcase

To schedule an interview with the artist, contact Joe Murray at jmurray@anythinklibraries. org

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 am-1 pm

WHERE: Anythink Huron Street, 9417 Huron St., Thornton, CO 80260

