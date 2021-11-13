‘SOMOS’ mural debuts at Anythink as part of Fall Artist Showcase
The Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA) at Anythink Fall Artist Showcase presents “SOMOS,” a community-inspired mural by artist-in-residence Armando Silva at Anythink Huron Street in Thornton, Colo. “SOMOS” – the Spanish word for “we are”– encourages self-exploration through art, poetry and language. This powerful, spanning mural contains imagery that representsculture, heritage, pride, love, nature, growth and success. The focal point of the mural is a young luchador; the work incorporates other images including homes, books, birds, cairns, plants, mountains and Mother Earth. In October, Silva conducted a series of workshops at Anythink Huron Street with local teens, the themes of which have inspired the interior mural being installed at the library. The unveiling is open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 am-1 pm. Light refreshments will be served.Funded by BMoCA, the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District and the Anythink Foundation, the BMoCA at Anythink Fall Artist Showcase helps to make art and culture more accessible to Adams County residents. More details about the Fall Artist Showcase can be found at anythinklibraries.org/
fallartistshowcase.To schedule an interview with the artist, contact Joe Murray at jmurray@anythinklibraries. org.WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 am-1 pmWHERE: Anythink Huron Street, 9417 Huron St., Thornton, CO 80260About AnythinkTMAnythink is a new style of library – a place of unlimited imagination, where play inspires creativity and lifelong learning. Anythink serves the residents of Adams County, Colo., with seven libraries and a bookmobile. With a focus on innovation, Anythink’s award-winning approach to library service is recognized by industry leaders and organizations across the globe. For more information, visit anythinklibraries.org.
« Broncos return favor in grabbing rookie back from Eagles (Previous News)
Related News
Barr Lake State Park to install three bald eagle nest baskets on Friday
A bald eagle at Barr Lake State Park (courtesy Jason Clay/CPW) BRIGHTON, Colo. – The cottonwoodRead More
‘SOMOS’ mural debuts at Anythink as part of Fall Artist Showcase
The Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA) at Anythink Fall Artist Showcase presents “SOMOS,” a community-inspired mural by artist-in-residence ArmandoRead More