This Saturday, join us for the unveiling of “SOMOS,” a mural by artist-in-residence Armando Silva at Anythink Huron Street. In October, Silva conducted a series of workshops with local teens that inspired the mural’s design. Using rich imagery and bold colors, the mural evokes themes of culture, pride, love, nature, growth and success. Experience the mural, located in the teen space at the library, interact with the artist and enjoy light refreshments from 11 am-1 pm.

“SOMOS” Exhibition Unveiling

Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 am-1 pm

Anythink Huron Street, 9417 Huron St., Thornton, CO 80260

Stop by to view the exhibition and enjoy light refreshments.

The exhibition is hosted as part of the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA) at Anythink Fall Artist Showcase. The BMoCA at Anythink Fall Artist Showcase is made possible thanks to funding from BMoCA, the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District and the Anythink Foundation.