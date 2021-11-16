Main Menu

Experience the community-inspired mural by Armando Silva

| November 14, 2021

“SOMOS” mural coming to Anythink Huron Street

This Saturday, join us for the unveiling of “SOMOS,” a mural by artist-in-residence Armando Silva at Anythink Huron Street. In October, Silva conducted a series of workshops with local teens that inspired the mural’s design. Using rich imagery and bold colors, the mural evokes themes of culture, pride, love, nature, growth and success. Experience the mural, located in the teen space at the library, interact with the artist and enjoy light refreshments from 11 am-1 pm. 

“SOMOS” Exhibition Unveiling
Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 am-1 pm
Anythink Huron Street, 9417 Huron St., Thornton, CO 80260
Stop by to view the exhibition and enjoy light refreshments.

The exhibition is hosted as part of the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA) at Anythink Fall Artist Showcase. The BMoCA at Anythink Fall Artist Showcase is made possible thanks to funding from BMoCA, the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District and the Anythink Foundation.

Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Experience the community-inspired mural by Armando Silva

“SOMOS” mural coming to Anythink Huron Street This Saturday, join us for the unveiling ofRead More

ACSO PARTICIPATES IN NATIONAL FAITH & BLUE WEEKEND

St. Isidore Catholic Church, Watkins, CO Our Lady of Help Christians Academy, Watkins Our sheriffRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: