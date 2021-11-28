Main Menu

Applications due soon for Soil Health Advisory Committee members!

| November 27, 2021

Applications are due
November 30, 2021

 
Per state statute, applications are sought for the following positions:
  • one irrigated crop producer;  
  • one dryland crop producer; 
  • one rancher; 
  • one organic producer; 
  • one crop consultant; 
  • one representative of an Indian Tribe;  
  • one representative with expertise in soil carbon storage and natural climate mitigation; 
  • two members of the board of the Colorado Association of Conservation Districts;  
  • one water user from east of the Continental Divide who owns, leases, or represents owners of adjudicated water rights used for agriculture, including members of a ditch corporation, acequia, or a shareholder or parciante of either; and      
  • one water user from west of the Continental Divide who owns, leases, or represents owners of adjudicated water rights used for agriculture, including members of a ditch corporation, acequia, or a shareholder or parciante of either.  
     
    Applications are due November 30th, 2021.
     
    The application form is available online.
     
    CDA welcomes applications from those interested in serving. People from diverse constituencies and communities of color are encouraged to apply.
     
    Participation in the advisory committee is voluntary and members receive no compensation for their service. However, members may be reimbursed for travel and expenses required in the performance of their official duties. In the near future, all meetings will have a virtual attendance option.
     
