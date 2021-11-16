St. Isidore Catholic Church, Watkins, CO

Our Lady of Help Christians Academy, Watkins

Our sheriff deputies kicked off National Faith and Blue Weekend with the adorable kindergarten class at Our Lady Help of Christians Academy in Watkins. The day was all about partnering with the faith community and sharing what we do to help make our neighborhoods stronger and safer. The school was so excited to see us, they wrote all about their experience HERE.

The 2021 National Faith & Blue Weekend was held October 8 – 11, 2021. More than 2,000 events and activities were conducted across the country between law enforcement agencies and faith-based organizations.

The heart and mission of National Faith & Blue Weekend is that policing can only rise to the challenge of providing safety and equal justice if it has the collaboration of the people they protect and serve. Learn more Faith and Blue below.

https://youtu.be/KSK9UJ07wTY