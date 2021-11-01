by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Strasburg Indians are the seventh seed while Bennett was the last of 16 teams to qualify for the 1A football playoffs. Both local squads will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, in rematches from the regular season.

Bennett will travel to top-seeded, undefeated Limon while Strasburg will host No. 10 Yuma in a first-round battle of Indians. Bennett lost 46-0 at home to Limon Sept. 17 while Strasburg upended Yuma 19-16 at Winter Field during the second week of the season Sept. 3.

The winner of Limon/Bennett advances to the quarterfinals on the top side of the bracket to face the winner of No. 8 North Fork (cooperative program between Hotchkiss & Paonia) and No. 9 Wiggins.

The Strasburg/Yuma winner will battle either No. 2 Centauri or No. 15 Peyton in the quarterfinals on the bottom side of the bracket.

The 1A state title game is scheduled to take place Saturday, Nov. 27, at the ThunderBowl on the campus of Colorado State University-Pueblo.