CPW Wildlife Officer Corey Adler with an injured golden eagle that was rehabilitated at the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s raptor facility in Pueblo.

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is announcing the application period for Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants is now open.



Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants are offered by CPW to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts across the state. Grant amounts are for a minimum of $1,000 and are awarded with the goal of maximizing wildlife rehabilitation efforts in Colorado. Applications must be submitted by Nov. 23, 2021.



Since the grant program’s inception in 2018, 27 grants totaling more than $53,000 have been awarded to Colorado wildlife rehabilitation facilities.



“It’s not uncommon for wildlife rehabilitation centers to serve a 50-mile or more radius,” said Jim Guthrie, Program Coordinator for the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants program. “Grants to date have helped facilities, which rely heavily on volunteer time and donations, to expand or upgrade enclosures for injured animals to recover, purchase needed medical and food supplies, and in some cases allow a new facility to get up and running.”



Find out more about the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants program on the CPW website.



To be eligible for Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Applicants must be a wildlife rehabilitator currently licensed by CPW

In general, grant funds can only be used for species authorized under the applicable wildlife rehabilitation license

Per the authorizing statute, the minimum grant award is $1,000. Please note, the total estimated funding available for the 2021 round of funding is $16,000.

This grant program was created through House Bill 17-1250. This update to Colorado law replaced the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Cash Fund with the Colorado Nongame Conservation and Wildlife Restoration Cash Fund. Funding for Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants is primarily from the nongame tax check-off program, along with fines from nongame wildlife-based offenses and interest income. For the first $250,000 raised annually through the nongame check-off, 10 percent is allocated to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant program, which aims to provide funding specifically for wildlife rehabilitation centers.



A board established by HB 17-1250 reviews applications and sets funding recommendations. The board is comprised of seven members, each appointed by the CPW Director, who serve staggered three-year terms.



To facilitate wildlife rehabilitation in Colorado, CPW awards funds in accordance with the recommendations of the Board. Regular operational expenses and capital improvements are both eligible for funding. Rehabilitation of both game and nongame species is eligible; but exotic species are not. Awardees must execute an agreement with CPW to receive a grant, and work done under the grant must be performed or managed by the grantee. Matching funds are not required, and applicants do not have to be a 501(c)(3) organization.



After funding decisions have been made, CPW will make information on grant recipients, award amounts and grant annual reports available on its website. For more information on the grant program and application materials, please visit the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants page.