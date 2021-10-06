Event highlights October as Colorado Pedestrian Month

DENVER – Walk to School Day is Wednesday, Oct. 6, a day devoted to promoting and practicing pedestrian and road safety among classmates, families, and caregivers.

Established in 1997, Colorado Walk to School Day is part of the International Walk to School Day program, when children from more than 40 countries walk to school on the same day. Throughout the state, more than 150 schools participate every year.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need and demand for streets, crosswalks, and public spaces that support walking, biking, and rolling.

Additional resources and ideas are available on the CDOT’s Safe Routes to School website at https://www.codot.gov/programs/bikeped/safe-routes.