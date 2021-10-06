Wednesday is Walk to School Day
Event highlights October as Colorado Pedestrian Month
DENVER – Walk to School Day is Wednesday, Oct. 6, a day devoted to promoting and practicing pedestrian and road safety among classmates, families, and caregivers.
Established in 1997, Colorado Walk to School Day is part of the International Walk to School Day program, when children from more than 40 countries walk to school on the same day. Throughout the state, more than 150 schools participate every year.
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need and demand for streets, crosswalks, and public spaces that support walking, biking, and rolling.
Additional resources and ideas are available on the CDOT’s Safe Routes to School website at https://www.codot.gov/programs/bikeped/safe-routes.
Related News
Dog off leash area at Cherry Creek State Park to temporarily close for maintenance, Oct. 11-15
Entrance area to the Dog Off Leash Area at Cherry Creek State Park (photo courtesyRead More
COLORADO ROCKIES REACH CONTRACT AGREEMENTS WITH FIRST BASEMAN C.J CRON AND RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER ANTONIO SENZATELA
DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have agreed to terms with firstRead More