Colorado State Patrol Launches a Weekly Social Series this October with Driving Tips

(COLORADO) – Scary driving scenarios happen to everyone at some point. The question comes down to, how will you handle it?

The Colorado State Patrol wants to reduce or remove anxiety behind the wheel in five unique, but not uncommon driving situations. Beginning Saturday evening, October 2 and every Saturday after in October, Trooper Josh Lewis will walk motorists through a “spooky” scenario and some practical ways to approach it.

Oct 2: What Do You Do if You Have a Flat Tire/Blowout? Oct 9: What to Do When Someone Has Their High Beams On, Blinding You? Oct 16: What Do You Do When You See a Live Animal in the Road? Oct 23: How Do You Handle an Aggressive Driver? Oct 30: What Should You Do When CSP is Behind You?

Join us on Colorado State Patrol’s social media pages this October to take the spooky out of driving! Join us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, or Facebook.