STRASBURG — The 3A state softball postseason gets started this weekend with the regional playoffs and Strasburg is among the eight schools hosting four-team mini tournaments.

Seeded sixth by the Colorado High School Activities Association softball committee, the Lady Indians will play No. 27 Alamosa at 10 a.m. at the south softball field Saturday, Oct. 16 and, with a win, will advance to the Region 8 finals against the winner of the following contest between No. 11 Brush and 22nd-seeded James Irwin. The two winners will already have qualified for the state tournament Oct. 22-23 at the Aurora Sports Complex in Aurora. The regional title game will probably start about 2:30 p.m.

Strasburg concluded the regular season 15-8 overall and finished fourth in the Patriot League at 10-6. Alamosa comes into the weekend 7-14-1 overall and finished in a three-way tie for third in the Tri Peaks League with a mark of 3-4.

On the other side of the Region 8 bracket, Brush finished the regular season 13-10, 9-7 and one place behind Strasburg in the Patriot League. Strasburg and the Beetdiggers split their two regular-season meetings — the Indians won 2-0 at home in early September but Brush returned the favor with a 12-7 victory on its own field Sept. 28. James Irwin was one of the other teams to finish in the tie for third in the Tri Peaks League and concluded its regular season 12-9 overall.

CHSAA is expected to announce state tournament pairings Oct. 17 or 18. For postseason updates, visit www.i-70scout.com.