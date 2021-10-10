Aurora, CO – The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) is teaming up with Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention WeekTM campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire SafetyTM.”

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action!” said Mike Morgan, DFPC Director. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

“Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity to enhance community awareness related to fire safety. The focus this year is related to the sounds of alarms,” said Aurora’s Fire Chief Fernando Gray Sr. “As a reminder, Aurora Fire Rescue operations personnel provide and install free smoke alarms in Aurora in conjunction with other supporting programs coordinated by our prevention and community engagement teams to make the community safer!”

DFPC is teaming up with Aurora Fire Rescue to host fire musters and live building fire demonstrations with a Side-By-Side NFSA Trailer demonstration. Bring the family and learn about fire safety, meet the men and women on the front lines of fire, and watch a live burn demonstration!

EVENT SPECIFICS: Both media and community are welcome to join.

Who: Aurora Fire Rescue Chief Gray, DFPC Director Morgan, & DFPC Section Chief Brunette

When: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Presentation and Remarks: 11:00am

Demonstration and Muster: 11:30-1:00

Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E Alameda Parkway, Aurora, CO,80012

Live Streaming: We will be live streaming the event on the DFPC Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/1QeEwZS7B