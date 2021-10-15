CENTENNIAL, Colo. – The Colorado National Guard Joint Force Headquarters Force Protection element, in cooperation with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct an annual active threat response exercise at the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs campus, 6848 S. Revere Pkwy, Centennial, CO, from approximately 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 14, 2021.



“Our purpose is to ensure the value and safety of our service members and civilians and take advantage of training and integration opportunities between the Services and with our community partners,” U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Robert McFatridge, force protection officer in charge, said.



This training will educate and prepare DMVA employees for an active threat situation and evaluate response procedures while interacting with civilian first responders.

Anyone working nearby or traveling in the local area may witness a higher-than-normal police presence during the exercise.

Participants will use blank rounds, mainly fired indoors.



If there’s reason to believe that a real world active threat is underway, don’t hesitate to call 911.

This annual training increases preparedness and is not in response to any heightened threat level or direct threat to any person or property.

In order to simulate a realistic training environment, this event is not open to the public.