DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have agreed to terms with first baseman C.J. Cron on a two-year contract that covers the 2022-23 seasons, and have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela on a five-year contract that covers the 2022-26 seasons with an option for the 2027 season.

Cron , 31, batted .281 (132-for-470) with 31 doubles, one triple, 28 home runs, 92 RBI, 60 walks, a .375 on-base percentage and a .530 slugging percentage in 142 games with the Rockies in 2021, after signing as a Minor League free agent on Feb. 15, 2021 … ranked ninth in the National League and led the Rockies in slugging percentage and OPS (.905) … also led the Rockies in home runs, RBI and walks, while setting a franchise record with three grand slams … from June 14 through the end of the season, ranked second in the NL with 74 RBI and tied for fifth with 23 home runs … was named the National League Player of the Month in August after leading the NL in batting average (.387), home runs (11) and RBI (34) … in eight Major League seasons with Los Angeles-AL (2014-17), Tampa Bay (2018), Minnesota (2019), Detroit (2020) and Colorado (2021), the Fullerton, Calif., native has slashed .261/.323/.475 with 741 hits, 154 doubles, seven triples, 146 home runs, 465 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 208 walks in 828 career games.