COLORADO ROCKIES REACH CONTRACT AGREEMENTS WITH FIRST BASEMAN C.J CRON AND RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER ANTONIO SENZATELA
DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have agreed to terms with first baseman C.J. Cron on a two-year contract that covers the 2022-23 seasons, and have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela on a five-year contract that covers the 2022-26 seasons with an option for the 2027 season.Cron, 31, batted .281 (132-for-470) with 31 doubles, one triple, 28 home runs, 92 RBI, 60 walks, a .375 on-base percentage and a .530 slugging percentage in 142 games with the Rockies in 2021, after signing as a Minor League free agent on Feb. 15, 2021 … ranked ninth in the National League and led the Rockies in slugging percentage and OPS (.905) … also led the Rockies in home runs, RBI and walks, while setting a franchise record with three grand slams … from June 14 through the end of the season, ranked second in the NL with 74 RBI and tied for fifth with 23 home runs … was named the National League Player of the Month in August after leading the NL in batting average (.387), home runs (11) and RBI (34) … in eight Major League seasons with Los Angeles-AL (2014-17), Tampa Bay (2018), Minnesota (2019), Detroit (2020) and Colorado (2021), the Fullerton, Calif., native has slashed .261/.323/.475 with 741 hits, 154 doubles, seven triples, 146 home runs, 465 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 208 walks in 828 career games.Senzatela, 26, went 4-10 with a 4.42 ERA (156.2 IP, 77 ER), 32 walks and 105 strikeouts in 28 starts in 2021 … set career highs in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts … posted a quality start in eight of his final 10 starts of the season, going 2-2 with a 3.90 ERA (57.2 IP, 25 ER) over that span … among NL pitchers with at least 150 innings pitched, ranked second with 19 ground ball double plays, third with a 1.84 walks-per-nine-innings, and fifth with a 51.8 ground ball percentage … over the past two seasons his 4.11 ERA (230.0 IP, 105 ER) leads all Rockies starters … in his career at Coors Field, has gone 24-12 with a 4.65 ERA, a .667 home winning percentage that ranks as the second-highest by a Rockies starter in franchise history … originally signed by the Rockies as a non-drafted international free agent, the Valencia, Venezuela native has gone 36-35 with a 4.84 ERA (579.2 IP, 312 ER), 184 walks and 393 strikeouts in 124 career games (98 starts).
« Wednesday is Walk to School Day (Previous News)
(Next News) Dog off leash area at Cherry Creek State Park to temporarily close for maintenance, Oct. 11-15 »
Related News
Dog off leash area at Cherry Creek State Park to temporarily close for maintenance, Oct. 11-15
Entrance area to the Dog Off Leash Area at Cherry Creek State Park (photo courtesyRead More
COLORADO ROCKIES REACH CONTRACT AGREEMENTS WITH FIRST BASEMAN C.J CRON AND RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER ANTONIO SENZATELA
DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have agreed to terms with firstRead More