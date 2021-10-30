DENVER – Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 – The Colorado Energy Office (CEO) will celebrate National Weatherization Day on October 30 to close out National Energy Awareness Month. CEO administers the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP), which provides pathways for qualified, energy-burdened rural, suburban and urban households in Colorado to access energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Since 1976, the WAP has increased residential energy efficiency, reduced energy expenditures, and improved home health and safety for Colorado households, especially vulnerable populations. The WAP, along with its funding partners, has served approximately 150,000 homes in the state since its inception and will serve 1,860 homes this program year. The WAP also provides training and local jobs in communities throughout Colorado.

CEO works with six local agencies to provide weatherization services in all 64 counties. Local service providers include Arapahoe County Weatherization Division, Energy Outreach Colorado, Energy Resource Center, Housing Resources of Western Colorado, Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Pueblo County Department of Housing and Human Services. A map of WAP service provider areas and agency contact information can be found here .