Witches are among us. You just won’t find them wearing pointy hats, riding broomsticks, or boiling eye of newt in a cauldron — not the real ones, at least.

Unfortunately, not every city encourages a charmed lifestyle, so where should you live if you want to cast spells and brew potions?

With Halloween shaping up to be extra enchanting this year, Lawn Love did a little data magick to conjure up 2021’s Best Cities for Witches.

We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access to tarot readers, astrology classes, and, of course, covens. We also looked for cities brimming with natural healers, herbalists, and metaphysical supply stores.

Check out the 10 witchiest (and 10 most cursed) cities below, followed by surprising findings from our report.

2021’s Best Cities for Witches

New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Pasadena, CA Jersey City, NJ San Francisco, CA Orange, CA Hollywood, FL Seattle, WA Torrance, CA Fullerton, CA

2021’s Worst Cities for Witches

(191) Sunrise Manor, NV (192) Enterprise, NV (193) Olathe, KS (194) Toledo, OH (195) Brownsville, TX (196) Jackson, MS (196) Amarillo, TX (198) Lubbock, TX (199) Moreno Valley, CA (200) Laredo, TX

Surprising findings:

Bewitched in The Big Apple: The City That Never Sleeps is also the city of spells and sorcery: New York City bubbled up to the top spot in our ranking. As No. 1 overall, as well as No. 1 in both Covens and Supplies, it’s not hard to see why “The Witches of New York” flew ahead of other magickal cities. The Big Apple has plenty of witchy groups to join and supply shops to help you brew potions and cast spells. NYC is also home to Witchsfest USA, an annual festival where witches from around the country meet and participate in local workshops.

Los Angeles has more than movie magic. With more than 3,800 members in its Pagans & Witches Network and growing, the City of Angels takes silver in this ranking, while its suburb, Pasadena, claims bronze. LA ranked high in Covens (No. 2) and Supplies (No. 3), meaning there are plenty of fellow witches to meet and supply stores to provide for all your witchcraft needs. On the other hand, Pasadena ranked second in both Health and Spirituality, thanks to the city’s abundance of healers, herbalists, tarot readers, and supernatural experts. Pacific Coast Paganism: San Francisco (No. 5) continues the witchy vibes of the West Coast. The Golden City ranked high for its Supplies (No. 2) due to a high number of mineral, herb, and candle shops.San Fran isn’t the only city in the West that’s suitable for seasoned witches, though. Its northern neighbor Seattle (No. 8) ranked high for its number of Covens, reaching No. 3 in that category with more than 1,600 members in its local Witches Meetup group.

Our full ranking and analysis can be found here: https://lawnlove.com/blog/best-cities-for-witches/

