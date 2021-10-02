Arapahoe Day building closures
In observance of Arapahoe Day, County administrative buildings will be closed on Monday, Oct. 4.
Colorado no longer celebrates Columbus Day; instead, the Board of County Commissioners chose to recognize Arapahoe Day in the County, the date of which corresponds to the State’s celebration of Mother Cabrini Day
« Serve Colorado Announces $10 Million in Funding for AmeriCorps Programs in Colorado | Opportunities for Individuals to Serve their Communities (Previous News)
(Next News) The Top 5 Spookiest Driving Scenarios »
Related News
The Top 5 Spookiest Driving Scenarios
Colorado State Patrol Launches a Weekly Social Series this October with Driving Tips (COLORADO) –Read More
Arapahoe Day building closures
In observance of Arapahoe Day, County administrative buildings will be closed on Monday, Oct. 4.Read More