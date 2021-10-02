Main Menu

Arapahoe Day building closures

| October 1, 2021

In observance of Arapahoe Day, County administrative buildings will be closed on Monday, Oct. 4.

Colorado no longer celebrates Columbus Day; instead, the Board of County Commissioners chose to recognize Arapahoe Day in the County, the date of which corresponds to the State’s celebration of Mother Cabrini Day

Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

The Top 5 Spookiest Driving Scenarios

Colorado State Patrol Launches a Weekly Social Series this October with Driving Tips (COLORADO) –Read More

Arapahoe Day building closures

In observance of Arapahoe Day, County administrative buildings will be closed on Monday, Oct. 4.Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: