Issued for large portions of eastern Colorado Issued at 12:30 PM MDT, Tuesday October 26, 2021

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Baca and eastern parts of Adams, Arapahoe and Las Animas counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Limon, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Ordway, Eads, La Junta, Las Animas, Lamar, Springfield, Deer Trail, Agate, and Kim.

Advisory in Effect: 12:30 PM MDT, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 to 12:00 AM MDT, Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Public Health Recommendations: If significant blowing dust is present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

Outlook: Strong and gusty winds are expected to produce areas of blowing dust Tuesday afternoon and evening. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish during the overnight and early morning hours.

